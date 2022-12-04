 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

