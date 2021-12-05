For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
