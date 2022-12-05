 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News