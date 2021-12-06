Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
