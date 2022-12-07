Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
