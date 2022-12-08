This evening in Columbus: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Columbus Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
