Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Columbus Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

