This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
