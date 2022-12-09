Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.