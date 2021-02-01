For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
