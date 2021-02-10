 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.58. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

