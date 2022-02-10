 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Columbus, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

