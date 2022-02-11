For the drive home in Columbus: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
