This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 0.05. A -9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.6. A -7-degree low is forecast…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.28.…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low -1F. Winds E a…
Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 5.59. A …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.2. Today's forec…
For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -8.18. We'll see a low temperatur…