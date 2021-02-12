 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 0.05. A -9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

