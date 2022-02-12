 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 12F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

