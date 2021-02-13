This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low -9F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -14.81. A -22-degree low is forecasted. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
