Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low -9F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -14.81. A -22-degree low is forecasted. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

