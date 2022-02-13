Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.