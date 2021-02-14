Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Record low temperatures expected. Low -21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -7.24. We'll see a low temperature of -20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.