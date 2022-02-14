For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
