Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -18.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
