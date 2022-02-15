For the drive home in Columbus: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
