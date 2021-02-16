Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low -8F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 1.67. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
