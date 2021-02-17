This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 2.72. A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
