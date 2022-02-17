For the drive home in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
