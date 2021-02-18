Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 18.89. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.