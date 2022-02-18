 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

