Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16.65. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.