 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News