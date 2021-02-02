For the drive home in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to …
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The first p…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 14.1. Today's foreca…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Columbus people should be prepared for tempera…
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees …
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.5. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18.14. …
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezin…