This evening in Columbus: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
