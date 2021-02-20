This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
