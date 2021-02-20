 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

