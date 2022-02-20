This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
