Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.