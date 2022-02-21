 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with a few snow showers developing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News