This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with a few snow showers developing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
