Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with a few snow showers developing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.