Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

