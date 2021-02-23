 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

