Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temper…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.