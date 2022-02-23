Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.