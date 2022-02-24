Columbus's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
