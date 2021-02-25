Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
