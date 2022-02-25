 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low 11F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

Local Weather

