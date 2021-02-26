This evening in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
