Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.