This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
