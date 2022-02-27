This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
