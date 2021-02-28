This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time ind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will …
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wit…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5. A -21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle wi…