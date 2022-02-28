Columbus's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
