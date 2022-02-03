This evening's outlook for Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
