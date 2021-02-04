Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.63. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
