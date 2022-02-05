Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

