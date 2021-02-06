This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low -1F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.34. A -4-degree low is forcasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
