Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -8.07. A -6-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.