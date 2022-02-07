 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

