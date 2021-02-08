Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 5.18. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
