Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 2.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

Local Weather

